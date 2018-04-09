Egypt: Armed Forces Greet Christians On Easter

Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Minister of Defense and Military Production Sedqi Sobhi sent a cable of greetings to Pope Tawadros II on the occasion of Easter.

In his cable, the defense minister greeted the pontiff on the Christian feast and voiced the Armed Forces appreciation for his patriotic stances which assert that Egypt's Muslims and Christians are one fabric.

He also praised the sacrifices and patriotism of the Christian army personnel who are shouldering their responsibilities in the Armed Forces to continue as the state's shield and fortress against its enemies.

Chief of Staff General Mohamed Farid sent a cable of greetings to the pope on the same occasion.