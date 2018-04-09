Egypt: Pioneer Egyptian Radio Host Amal Fahmy Dies At 92

Iconic Egyptian radio host Amal Fahmy passed away on Sunday 8/4/2018 after a struggle with illness following long and active career that spanned over five decades.

Born in 1926, Fahmy graduated from Faculty of Arts at Cairo University with a degree in Arabic language. She joined the Egyptian radio in 1951.

In 1958, Fahmy began hosting popular weekly radio show Aal El-Nasseya (At The Street Corner) on Egypt's main state-owned radio station.

The show featured Fahmy in discussion with citizens and officials on a wide range of topics, from political and social issues to sports.

Over the next 50 years, the veteran host's show became a huge success.

Fahmy interviewed a wide range of guests from members of the Egyptian public to local and international celebrities. Among her most famous discussions was held with Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin during his visit to Cairo in the 1960s.

Amal Fahmy was also the first woman to head a state-owned radio station in the Middle East.

The veteran host persistently refused to retire and continued to represent her weekly radio show past her 60th year.

In 2014, she declared that she would discontinue her radio show after being injured in a stairway fall at the Egyptian State TV and Radio Union building.

