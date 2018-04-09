Rwanda: Two Feared Dead in River Nyabarongo

Residents and local authorities in the districts of Gakenke and Kamonyi have mounted a search for two men who are feared to have drowned in River Nyabarongo.

The incident happened on Sunday evening when a group of eight people all from Gakenke District were crossing River Nyabarongo in a wooden traditional canoe, on their way from Kamonyi District to different destinations in Ruli Sector.

Midway the river, the canoe capsized and six people managed to swim to the banks while the two identified as Jean Marie Vianney Niyirora, 36, and Aloys Ngiramahirwe, 25, have since gone missing, as explained by Chief Inspector of Police Hamdun Twizeyimana, the Northern Province Police spokesperson.

"The accident occurred at around 20:00hrs on Sunday after the canoe was overpowered by currents in the overflowing river. It capsized and all passengers ended up in the water," Twizeyimana said, adding that the two could have been swept away by the currents.

He said that police and local officials as well as area residents early Monday morning launched a search for the two missing men.

Police cautioned families living near the river, urging them to use modern boats and wear life jackets while travelling by water to prevent similar incidents in the future.