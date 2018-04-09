9 April 2018

Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt: Local Development Minister Follows Up Sham El Nessim Preparations

Local Development Minister Abu Bakr el-Gendi said on Sunday 8/4/2018 he is following up measures taken in all governorates in preparation for the Sham El Nessim holiday on Monday 9/4/2018.

In statements on Sunday, Gendi wished the Egyptian people prosperity and progress and Egypt more security and stability on the occasion.

He said he instructed the governors to form emergency teams to address any problems in the utilities, adding that operations rooms have been established to receive any reports from citizens.

All utilities will be working around the clock to offer best services for the public, he also noted.

