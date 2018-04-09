Kenya: Rape File Against Rugby Players to Be Handed Over to DPP

Nairobi — Detectives will on Monday afternoon hand over to the Director of Public Prosecutions a file on two rugby players accused of raping a woman, after a week of investigations.

Both players and the woman have recorded statements with police at Kilimani Police Division over the incident said to have happened on February 10.

In her statement, the lady claimed that she was drugged by the two Kenya Harlequin FC players, who later lured her into a house, where she was repeatedly raped.

She first made the revelations on her Instagram page, saying she took long to report to the authorities since she was yet to come to terms with the ordeal.

According to her statement, she conceived after the horrible incident.

"On 10th February 2018 (my birthday) I was raped by two men.I was slipping in and out of consciousness may be due to shock but I was helpless. I couldn't fight two men who play rugby professionally, obviously they were stronger hence I let them do whatever they wanted to do the whole night," reads a section of her post on Instagram.