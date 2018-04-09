Tunisia Needs National Salvation Plan Now More Than Ever (Kamel Morjane)

Tunisia needs a national salvation plan, now more than ever, that helps ensure that the general interest prevails over partisan interests, restore hope to Tunisians and revive the national economy, President of Al Moubadara party Kamel Morjane said on Sunday.

Chairing a meeting organised by the party in Hammam-Sousse to celebrate the Martyrs' Day, Morjane added that Chahed's government must shift to higher gear and take bold measures to further serve the country's general interest.

He reiterated on the occasion, the Al-Moubadara's commitment to the Carthage Document and to a national consensus.

Besides, he indicated that his party calls for not adopting the Local Authorities Code precipitously and to devote the necessary time to discuss its articles, notably those related to regional councils and their prerogatives.

The Al-Moubadara will run for the municipal elections with 9 lists under the party's banner and in 50 joint lists with parties composing the Civil Union. The party will also support 20 independent lists.