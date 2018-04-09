Tunisia: Ceremony At Martyrs Square in Commemoration of April 9, 1938 Events

An official ceremony marking the celebration of the April 9, 1938 events was held on Monday morning at the Sijoumi Martyrs Square.

The ceremony was chaired by President of the Republic Beji Caid Essebsi, Prime Minister Youssef Chahed and Speaker of the House of People's Representatives Mohamed Ennaceur.

Caid Essebsi laid a wreath at the foot of the martyrs' memorial and recited the Fatiha (1st verses of the Koran) in their memory.

The three Presidents saluted the flag as the national anthem was being performed, before reviewing a detachment of the three armies paying them honours.

The ceremony was attended by Mufti of the Republic Sheikh Othman Battikh, government members, presidents of political parties and representatives of national organisations.

The events of April 9, 1938, constitute a decisive turning point in the history of the national liberation struggle, at the origin of the great political changes that led to independence on March 20, 1959, and to the proclamation of the Republic on July 25 1957.

Thousands of Tunisians have mobilised since April 7, 1938 in protest movements, crowned on April 9 of the same year by the organisation of two major marches led by Ali Belhouane and Mongi Slim.

The protesters called for the creation of a Tunisian parliament.

Several symbols of the national movement were arrested during these events which recorded for the 1st time the participation of women.