Draws for the Union of North African Football Federation (UNAF) U-15 Tournament, April 9-16 in Tlemcen (Algeria) that will pit Tunisia, Algeria and Libya against each other, were carried out on Sunday, Head of the Wilaya Tlemcen Soccer League Mustapha Lokbani said.

Tunisia will take on Algeria on April 13 (opening game) and Libya on April 13.

This tournament will be organised as a championship and each team will play two games at the end of which the winner will be announced.