Kenya: Miguna Miguna - This Is Why I'm Being Targeted in Kenya

Embattled lawyer and self-declared 'general' of the National Resistant Movement Miguna Miguna has accused the government of using his citizenship saga as a cover-up to prosecute him over his role in the mock 'swearing-in' of Nasa leader Raila Odinga.

The lawyer, speaking in an interview with the Voice of America via a telephone link from Toronto, Canada, said his woes were linked to the January mock oath he administered alongside other Nasa leaders.

BLOCKED

The mock oath was the climax of Nasa's and Mr Odinga's protest at what the alliance termed as a stolen election in favour of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Dr Miguna accused the government of disregarding court orders that invalidated revocation of his citizenship and vowed to return to Kenya and prosecute his case against government officials responsible for his deportation.

The Nasa activist, who flew back to Nairobi last month after his first deportation to Canada, was blocked at the airport for three days.

Stranded in Dubai, Miguna sends SOS

I'm in great pain: Miguna's full statement

Miguna escorted by elite GSU to Dubai

Miguna Miguna deported, again

He was later re-deported to Dubai where he received treatment for injuries inflicted by "Kenyan police" before travelling to Toronto, Canada.

He claimed he was sedated and illegally deported to Dubai despite a court order.

"The courts have been very clear. When the so-called authorities abducted me from my home and destroyed it on February 2, I was in Kenya, I was in my home. It was not over the citizenship. It was over the allegations that I had committed treason by swearing in Raila Odinga," he said in the interview broadcasted on Sunday.

"These latest allegations are nothing but cover-ups. The courts cancelled the so-called revocations of my citizenship and passports," he added.

COURT ORDERS

When asked about his health following the allegations that he had been sedated, he responded: "I am hanging in there."

He claimed the government had thrown him out of Kenya to deny him a chance to prove his case against officials who deported and re-deported him illegally.

"I was not deported and they have not claimed they deported me. Deportation is a judicial process that should go before a court of law where you advance a case and then a court decides on whether or not somebody should be deported. They did not do that," he said.

His next course of action, he said without elaborating further, will be to ensure court orders are obeyed.

"Courts have already interpreted the law and the constitution, looked at the facts and made a decision," said Dr Miguna.

"Right now the issue is whether the Kenyan tyrannical state is going to obey the court orders. If they do, I will be back as soon as they do."