9 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Gunmen Shoot, Rob Voluntary Returnees in South Darfur

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gireida — A community leader sustained bullet wounds in an attack by gunmen on voluntary returnees in Gireida locality in South Darfur on Saturday.

"Five gunmen ambushed a group of displaced from the Gireida camps on Saturday evening," one of the victims reported to Radio Dabanga. "The people were on their way back to Um Balola village."

"Omda Ahmed Ali who was heading the returnees was hit by bullets. The attackers the seized our money and mobile telephones, and fled," he said. "The omda is currently being treated in the Nyala Teaching Hospital."

Sudan

Darfur Displaced - 'We Cannot Return As Long As Our Land Is Occupied'

Last week, the residents of Kalma camp in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, briefed a US government delegation about… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.