Sudan: Gunmen Shoot, Rob Voluntary Returnees in South Darfur

Gireida — A community leader sustained bullet wounds in an attack by gunmen on voluntary returnees in Gireida locality in South Darfur on Saturday.

"Five gunmen ambushed a group of displaced from the Gireida camps on Saturday evening," one of the victims reported to Radio Dabanga. "The people were on their way back to Um Balola village."

"Omda Ahmed Ali who was heading the returnees was hit by bullets. The attackers the seized our money and mobile telephones, and fled," he said. "The omda is currently being treated in the Nyala Teaching Hospital."