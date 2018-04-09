9 April 2018

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Darfur Displaced - 'We Cannot Return As Long As Our Land Is Occupied'

Tagged:

Related Topics

Kalma Camp — Last week, the residents of Kalma camp in Nyala, the capital of South Darfur, briefed a US government delegation about the situation of the displaced in the region and the reasons why they still cannot return to their areas of origin.

"The American delegation met with the camp administration in the presence of the deputy director of Unamid in South Darfur," Yagoub Abdallah, the general coordinator of the Darfur Displaced and Refugees Association told Radio Dabanga.

"The US representatives inquired about the voluntary repatriation programme, whether people had returned already, and as well about the reasons preventing the displaced from returning to their villages," he reported.

The displaced told the delegation that only a small number of people returned to their areas last year and early this year. "But they soon returned to the camp because of the aggression they met from militiamen and new settlers."

"We explained the American visitors that apart from the insecurity still caused by the many militiamen in the region, the presence of new, armed settlers is preventing the displaced to return to their villages.

"The new settlers, consisting of Arab herders from Darfur or migrants from Chad or Niger, are occupying our lands with the support of the authorities," the camp leader said. "These settlers assault anyone who tries to return to their village."

The displaced further told the American delegation that the government is still continuing its war against the Darfuris. "Government militiamen are now burning villages in Jebel Marra."

The camp leaders called on the USA and the international community to provide protection to the displaced people in Darfur, to pressure the Sudanese government to stop distributing land to investors and new settlers, and to press for the arrest of all of those indicted by the International Criminal Court.

They also urged the delegation to advocate for the release of all the political detainees in the country, including many Darfuri detainees, among them Sheikh Matar Younis and dozens of Darfuri students.

Sudan

Gunmen Shoot, Rob Voluntary Returnees in South Darfur

A community leader sustained bullet wounds in an attack by gunmen on voluntary returnees in Gireida locality in South… Read more »

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Copyright © 2018 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.