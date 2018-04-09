9 April 2018

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga beat 1º Maio de Benguela by 2-1, on Sunday, in the ninth round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola 2018), a game played in Luanda's Coqueiros Stadium.

Progresso do Sambizanga are placed sixth at the standing with 13 points, while 1º Maio de Benguela come in the 15th position.

In the other matches of the round Domant do Bengo thrashed JGM do Huambo by 4-0, 1º de Agosto beat Recreativo da Caála 2-0, Desportivo da Huíla received and overcame Sporting de Cabinda (1-0),while Kuando Kubango FC recorded had a goalless draw with Bravos do Maquis.

