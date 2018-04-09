Luanda — Petro de Luanda conceded a goalless draw at home with Recreativo do Libolo in the ninth round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola 2018), a game played at Luanda's 11 de Novembro Stadium.

With this result Petro de Luanda are currently in the fifth position, with 13 points, while Libolo stand eighth with 12 points.

Interclube lead the top division competition with 19 points, followed by Desportivo da Huíla (15), while the bottom of the standing is currently occupied by JGM do Huambo with two points.