Angola: Health Minister Wants Functional Primary Services

Luanda — The Health minister, Sílvia Lutucuta, said Saturday in Luanda that her ministerial department intends to have fully operational primary health services with committed technicians.

The minister manifested this wish during the opening of the fair that marked the celebration of the World Health Day, celebrated on April 07 under the motto "Universal Health Coverage", held in Luanda.

The official added that she wants to see in the future and through the cooperation of all a fully operational primary health service with the establishment of such assistance in the municipalities.