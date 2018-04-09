Angola: Construction Minister Assesses Situation of Roads

9 April 2018

Mbanza Kongo — The minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares, assessed on Saturday the conditions of the 117 kilometres of road linking Mbanza Kongo City to the Nóqui municiplaity, in the northern Zaire Province, accompanied by the province?s governor, José Joanes André.

The Mbanza Kongo/Nóqui road repair works have been undertaken by Tecnovia Angola company since February 2009, whose works started in January 2011, which includes the connection to the Luvo border post, for a total length of 172 kilometres.

The rehabilitation costs were initially estimated at USD 94.4, million involving deforestation, demolition of trees, excavations, landfills, drainage, paving and signalling.

