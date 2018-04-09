Luanda — 1º de Agosto visited and beat Recreativo da Caála (2-0)on Sunday, in the central Humabo Province, thanks to goals scored by Razaq Ibokun, an encounter that counts for the ninth round of Angola's main football competition (Girabola2018).

1º de Agosto reach eight points now and temporarily occupy the 13th place, since the team still have four matches to play, which were postponed due to the teams' participation in the African champions league.

Recreativo da Caála stand in the seventh place with 11 points.

The competition is led by Interclube withn 19 points, while at the bottom stand JGM with two points.