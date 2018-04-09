Government has set aside $12 million for the establishment of a youth empowerment bank, Zanu-PF Mashonaland Central chairperson Cde Kazembe Kazembe has said. Addressing youth at the launch of #EDhasmyvote campaign in province last week, Cde Kazembe said the bank will open in less than a month as Government was finalising the paper work.

"If things delay, the bank will be opened in May," he said. "We are waiting for papers to be finalised. President Mnangagwa is a man of action and we are not sleeping in our respective ministries.

"Our youths need training and we are setting up vocational training centres in every district throughout the country. We are hitting the ground running.

"We are glad that #EDhasmyvote has finally come to Mash Central. We were watching it on television in other provinces. Here, we are united by the President and the party."

Zanu-PF Youth League national secretary for administration Cde Tendai Chirau, who was guest of honour at the launch, said the latest campaign was technophile since youths spent most of their time on social media platforms.

"Our vote is not a secret because ED has our vote," he said. "To us, ED stands for economic development. He is preparing the foundation for this country to be great again. Since December, the development that President Mnangagwa brought has not taken place in a long period.

"Investors are jostling to come to Zimbabwe because we are open for business. People in South Africa are now booking flights to Zimbabwe three days in advance because flights are fully booked. He was in China talking about rebuilding Zimbabwe.

"While at the national youth assembly, we advised him that the Ministry of Women Affairs we were falling under was burdened; he immediately said he was giving us to Cde Kazembe. He is a man of action.

"When we approached Cde Kazembe advising him of our problems, he said he was going to look into all the issues. Cde Kazembe is energetic and the right person to lead us. As youths, we have a job to defend our party."

Cde Chirau said the party leaders should look into the issue of youths who were being evicted from their land.

"We want the downsizing of farms to also benefit youths," he said. "Youths must not only be spectators and beneficiaries, but must participate in politics and economics."

The provincial youth chairperson, Cde Lens Ferando, said they were encouraging youths in the country's eight districts to register to vote.

"We received gold processing machines from Bindura North Member of Parliament Cde Kennedy Musanhi to improve our livelihood," she said. "We have 100 percent support for the President and the party.