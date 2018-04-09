South Sudan: China Donates Computers to South Sudan's Ruling SPLM Party

Juba — The Chinese embassy in South Sudan on Thursday provided 38 computers to South Sudan ruling party, the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM), to support its activities.

Liu Xiaodong, Charge de Affairs of the Chinese embassy in South Sudan, said the two countries are highly complementary in various fields, adding that Beijing would share its success experience with South Sudan.

He urged the party leadership to expedite distribution of the computers in order to connect the SPLM headquarters with party officials in the country side.

"This is a reflection of the friendship between our two countries and the two governing parties as well as a demonstration of goodwill that the Chinese side attaches to the South Sudanese people," Lui said.

Jema Nunu Kumba, Acting Secretary General of the SPLM, said the donation would help ease the operations of the party across South Sudan.

Kumba added that the SPLM party looks upon the Communist Party of China (CPC) as a role model for peace and development.

"This donation will go a long way to support our offices at various levels especially here and at the states to support our operations as a party," Kumba said.

"In fact the SPLM considers the CPC as role model of political and social transformation and these are the experiences the SPLM as the ruling party and South Sudan should actually learn from as we continue to build our new nation," she added.