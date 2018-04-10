10 April 2018

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Boko Haram Grew Because Govt Slept - Shehu of Bama

Photo: Premium Times
Boko Haram Commander, Abubakar Shekau.
By Jude Aguguo Owuamanam Owerri

The Shehu of Bama in Bornu State, Shehu Kyari Ibn Umar El-Kanemi, has said that the inability of the Federal Government to curtail the initial activities of Boko Haram allowed them to fester.

He said this inertia gave the sect enough space to operate, stressing that the growth of the insurgents was a failure of the state.

Speaking at the unveiling of the Ejike Chukwu Educational Foundation in Etekwuru, Egbema in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State, the Shehu who was represented by the former Head of Service of the Federation, Dr. Baba-kura Kaigama, said, "At the time the Federal Government and the government of the day didn't take it serious. They didn't come in to arrest the situation at the beginning of the uprising. That's why I said it was the failure of the state.

While acknowledging that President Muhammadu Buhari's takeover diminished the insurgents, the Shehu lamented that much still needed to be done.

"They are still around, rampaging and attacking soft targets. Just yesterday, there was a bomb blast in Maiduguri where a number of people died. So they need to be mopped up," he said.

Also speaking, frontline politician and businessman Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu said the Iwuanyanwu Foundation was initiating a move to get female pupils in the affected northern states to come down south to complete their education.

