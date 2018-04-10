Kenya: I Cried for Help as Toothbrush Sunk Into My Stomach, Says Charo

As Kenyans pranked each other to mark April Fools' Day, Mr David Charo was crying for help after swallowing a toothbrush while brushing his teeth.

April 1, 2018 is a day he is not about to forget after the bizarre incident at his home in Bamba, Kilifi County.

He remembers his cries for help went unanswered as many thought it was witchcraft while others believed it was an April Fools' prank.

Only his younger brother Julius Kilifi went to his rescue. Mr Kilifi panicked when he saw his brother crying frantically for help with a toothbrush stuck in his throat.

PAIN

"It was around 8am. I was brushing my teeth as I prepared to go to Mombasa for work. But as I was brushing my teeth and tongue near the throat, I swallowed the toothbrush which was lodged in my throat," he said.

Mr Charo added: "When I opened my mouth my brother could see it, but he couldn't remove it since I was in pain. As I was being rushed to the hospital on a boda boda, it continued sinking until it got stuck in my stomach. I could feel it."

The jua kali worker said villagers attributed the incident to witchcraft.

He insisted he has no psychiatric disorder as such incidents are associated with patients with mental illnesses.

LACK OF EQUIPMENT

"I was rushed to Bamba and Mariakani sub-county hospitals but I was later referred to Coast Provincial General Hospital (CPGH) because the two rural hospitals lack equipment," said the father of two.

At CPGH, he was admitted at the emergency ward as his family waited anxiously.

In the five days he was hospitalised, Mr Charo was surviving on water, milk and porridge.

"I will now be more careful while brushing my teeth. I know this incident is bizarre, but it was an accident. I am a Jehovah witness faithful, I believe in God," said the 34-year-old in an interview with the Nation at his friend's home in Bombolulu.

EAT AND WALK

Doctors said he can now eat and walk without any difficulties.

CPGH's chief administrator Iqbal Khandwalla said if the toothbrush had stayed in his stomach longer, it could have worsened his health.

"We decided to use endoscopy because it is less dangerous, has shorter recovery time, less time consuming, less painful and it's a modern way of treatment," said Dr Khandwalla.

According to the doctor, only 40 cases of people swallowing toothbrushes are documented worldwide. "We have never removed a toothbrush endoscopically, it could be the first in Kenya," he said.

"Unlike coins which can pass through the bowel, once a toothbrush hits the stomach, it cannot pass through the valve which leads to the bowel, therefore, it blocks it," he added.