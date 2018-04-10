9 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Administrators Resurface After Going Missing for Almost a Day

By Wycliff Kipsang

Two chiefs, an assistant chief and a Nyumba Kumi member who had gone missing in mysterious circumstances for close to 24 hours in Mt Elgon, Bungoma County, have resurfaced.

Chiefs Wycliff Kirui (Tuiywondet) and Geoffrey Kipsang (Chepyuk), Kaimugul assistant chief Patrick Talus and Nyumba Kumi's Timos Toyom went missing on Saturday night.

Their disappearance sparked fears among their family members that they had been abducted by a killer gang which has been wreaking havoc in the region.

In an interview with Nation, Mr Kirui said that they were not abducted by the gang members as claimed.

"We got intelligence that collaborators of the gang were planning to raid Serek, Sosablin and Tangawizi and we went to the areas in a bid to arrest them," said Mr Kirui.

"Nobody held us hostage."

