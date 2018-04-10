9 April 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court to Rule on Whether to Release Waziri Masubo on Bond

By Maureen Kakah and Galgalo Bocha

The man accused of conning MPs while using the name of Murang'a woman representative Sabina Chege will know his fate today as the court decides whether he will continue to be held in custody or be freed pending his trial.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi issued the directive yesterday when Waziri Benson Masubo was arraigned in court and denied having committed various offences related to fraud.

FAIR TRIAL

"Plea of not guilty entered on all counts. I hereby refer arguments on bond before a fair trial on Tuesday," said Mr Andayi.

The court heard that Mr Masubo attempted to obtain Sh100,000 from former Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo at Golden Spot Restaurant in Nairobi while using Ms Chege's name.

The 23-year-old intended to defraud Mr Midiwo of another Sh20,000, the court heard. He faces various fraud charges and that of impersonating a public officer.

The prosecution told court that he committed the offences between March 3 and 8 in various locations within Nairobi.

"Jointly with others who are not present before court, the accused conspired to register a Safaricom mobile number 0727008230 in the name of Sabina Wanjiru Chege with intent to defraud public officers and the public," the court heard. He is said to have registered the line at a shop in Nairobi's Donholm estate known as Update Beauty on March 3.

He was also charged with impersonating the Murang'a woman representative.

A report presented from Mathare National Teaching and Referral hospital indicated that he is fit for trial.

"On mental assessment, he was calm and cooperative with no abnormal mannerisms, his speech was coherent with relevant content and he displayed an appropriate affect with euthymic mood," the report read.

It continued: "he denied any past history of mental illness or substance use disorders. On examination, he had no signs to suggest any physical illness."

The accused, who is represented by lawyer Job Ngeresa, was arrested in Tarime, Tanzania. Chief inspector John Kipruto, the investigating officer, said Mr Masubo was aware police officers were looking for him and planned on fleeing the country.

The court heard that the accused does not have a fixed home in the country and that a warrant for his arrest had been issued as well as a Sh20,000 cash reward for anyone who would have volunteered information about his whereabouts.

Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti said Tanzanian police officers helped coordinate the operation that led to his detention.

Even though only two legislators were named in court yesterday as victims of his alleged fraudulent activities, others are said to include National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi who sent him Sh300,000 and Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa among others.

