Kenya: Unity Theme Brings Curtains Down on Drama and Film Festival

A dance demonstrating how national unity can be achieved through intercultural marriages, was one of the top presentations yesterday, as the curtains came down on the competitive stage of the 59th edition of the Kenya National Drama and Film Festival.

The piece by St Philips Mukomari Girls High School from Western, sought to drive home this point with the story of a marriage between a girl of Indian descent and a Bukusu boy employed by her family. Though the girl's parents initially resisted the marriage, a series of events made it possible for love to prevail over hate, resulting in the union.

The dance was boosted by good make-up done by Amunga Shirleen and Valerie Marotso and oustanding costumes designed by Violet Omuleka.

NATIONAL UNITY

Riara Springs Girls High School, too, highlighted the national unity theme with their play Scars of Yesterday which showed how competition for power has hurt the country.

The play, which mentioned the handshake between president Uhuru Kenyatta and his erstwhile rival Raila Odinga, asked the country to implement the Truth Justice and Reconciliation report. It was directed by Justine Ong'wen.

Dawamu School from Rift Valley earned accolades with their play Floods of Vengeance written and directed by Silas Temba.

PLEASURE

In the primary school segment, Laiser Hill Primary School staged a play The Money Maker by Anthony Karanja. It portrays what happens when parents substitute morals for pleasure for their children.

Liganwa Primary School from Siaya County presented a cultural dance about the new curriculum . It was choreographed by Paul Omondi, Emily Atieno and Ruth Akinyi (soloist). Dolpha Anyango of Nakeel Primary School presented a solo verse Blisters of the heart .