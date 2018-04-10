Kenya: My Signature on Land Files is Forged, Judge Tells Court

A judge on Monday denied signing documents reportedly used by a former magistrate to fraudulently transfer land valued at Sh2.3 billion.

Justice Olga Sewe told a Kisumu court that her signature and other details on documents that facilitated the transfer the land belonging to Miwani Sugar Company were forged.

Former magistrate Abdulkadir Elkindy and eight other people are charged with conspiracy to defraud the sugar miller of the property between 2007 and 2008.

CRIME

Mr Elkindy and the others face six counts, with the former magistrate facing another charge of abuse of office.

The prosecution said he used his position as a deputy registrar to issue a notification that an order had been issued by the High Court for the sale of the land.

Two judicial officers, including Justice Sewe, questioned the authenticity of the documents used to facilitate the transfer of the property to Crosselly Holdings Ltd.

Justice Sewe denied signing a document in another case filed at the High Court in 1993 for the same property.

"The document has several anomalies, including printing. It indicates that it was signed in 2000 and not 1993 as claimed," she said.

Mr Paul Ombaja, a judicial officer denied knowledge of the 1993 case.

The case will proceed on July 17 and 18, with the prosecution calling more witnesses.