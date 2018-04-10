10 April 2018

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: NHRC Moves to Curb Abuses in IDPs' Camps

By Hussaini Hammangabdo

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced training of human monitors to curb increasing abuses in internally displaced persons (IDPs) camps in the North-East.

The training which drew monitors from Yobe,Borno and Adamawa states, that are the most affected by the BokoHaram insurgency, was aimed at exploring issues hitherto unnoticed and unreported in IDPs' camps and host communities for redress.

Acting executive secretary of the commission, MrOtiAnukpeOvrawah,said the training would provide solutions to the abuses and challenges in the affected states.

According to him, NHRC initiated the project to unravel unreported sexual abuses,rape as well as related issues, to restore human dignity and respect for IDPs both in camps and host communities.

In his remarks, the commission's Head of Filed Office,Mohammed Tejan-Cole noted that the ultimate goal is to identify human rights violations and report them for abuse-free camps in the region.

Tejan-Cole, added that the perception of protection should not be limited to security of lives of IDPs alone, but involves fundamental rights enjoyed by every other citizen of the country at all times.

