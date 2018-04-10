Nigeria: Emefiele Calls for Coordination of Monetary, Fiscal Policies

As Nigeria gradually slides out of recession, governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr Godwin Emefiele, has called for a stronger coordination of monetary and fiscal policies to sustain the recovery of the nation's economy.

Speaking at a seminar for finance correspondents and business editors in Uyo, yesterday, Emefiele also called for more vigilance by policymakers to ensure that the country did not slip once again into recession.

Analysts had criticised the lack of coordination between the monetary and fiscal authorities with some even blaming Nigeria's recession as partly occasioned by lack of synergy of policies from both sides of the government authorities.

Emefiele, who was represented by the deputy governor, corporate services, Edward Adamu, stated that to sustain the recovery of the Nigerian economy, "the need is greater now than ever for a robust policy coordination between the key aspects of economic policymaking space.

"This would include fiscal, monetary, exchange, and trade policies, which must be targeted at protecting farmers to boost agricultural outputs, support local companies and enhance manufacturing and industrial capacities, with a view to diversifying the economy away from oil and fossil fuels."

With Nigeria recording an improvement in economic activities for two consecutive quarters, Emefiele said the CBN expects a re-doubling of strong policy coordination, collaboration and cooperation which flourished during the very difficult times.

He however called for more vigilance by policy makers to ensure that the country did not slip back into another recession. The CBN governor noted that to sustain the recovery and "ensure that we do not slide into another recession, I believe that the first thing we need to do is to remain vigilant.

"Those of us who has been entrusted with leadership and policy making responsibilities must neither become complacent nor over-confident. We must strive to improve and sustain the same policies that has gotten us this far."

Highlighting improvements in the economy, Emefiele said the country has been able to grow its external reserves from around $23 billion in October 2016 to about $47.37 billion as of April 5, 2018.

He noted that the apex bank had been able to ensure stability of exchange rates as the naira has appreciated significantly from over N525 to the dollar in February 2017 to about N360 to the dollar today, tapering premium across various windows and segments of the market.

Foreign exchange supply has also improved since the establishment of the Investors' and Exporters' Window, with autonomous inflows of over $20 billion through this window alone from April 2017 to date.

In his remark, acting director, Corporate Communications of the CBN, Issac Okoroafor , noted that the apex bank in its effort at diversifying the Nigerian economy, has so far invested N55 billion in the agriculture sector through the Anchor Borrowers Programme.

The fund he said, has been disbursed to 31 states across the country raking in more than 2.5 million tonnes of rice in two years. "Nigeria's rice demand is at six million tones and we are adding 2.5 million tonnes. By next year, Nigeria will become a net exporter of rice," he stated.

In his welcome address, the Uyo branch controller of the apex bank, Mr Okafor Nwokoro, noted that the theme of the seminar : "Sustaining Economic Growth Beyond Recession," was apt as he commended the corporate communications department for the choice of the topic.

"I urge all participants to take advantage of this window of opportunity offered by this seminar to upscale and broaden their knowledge," he added.