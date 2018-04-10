Kenya: Kerr - Tough Task Awaits Gor

Gor Mahia are moving closer to the group stage of 2018 Caf Confederation, but coach Dylan Kerr has warned that one more hurdle lies ahead before they can put their hands on the Sh27 million cash reward on offer for teams at that stage.

The 16-time Kenyan Premier League champions hit the ground running with an excellent display against South African club SuperSport United on Sunday with a 1-0 win courtesy of Jacques Tuyisenge's penalty.

They will carry this slim advantage onto the return leg scheduled for April 18 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria, South Africa, where as much as a barren draw will see them return to the continental scene for the first time in 20 years.

Coach Dylan Kerr, in whose hands the big responsibility lies, has admitted Sunday's result is too close for anyone's comfort, although he paid great tribute to his players for their output.

"Maybe the pitch wasn't our advantage and the result is not enough, but we totally deserved to win. Everyone played really well, including Philemon (Otieno) who can play anywhere.

"We are worlds apart from SuperSport in terms of wealth, but clearly today's result shows that money doesn't make the world go round," he said.

After a season in which SuperSport finished second in the Confederation Cup, it was odd to see them so racked with nerves. Clearances were sliced and passes underhit, but goalkeeper Reyaad Pieterse deserves mention for making brilliant saves that saved his team from more concessions.

Gor's Jacques Tuyisenge stayed true to form. The striker provided the sole goal of the match and this was proof, perhaps, that he is getting back to his best after an injury-ravaged 2017 season.

Francis Kahata remains an infuriating player on the wings. He is a confident and fit and despite his diminutive stature, his pace is of value to Gor.

On chances created, Gor still deserved to win comfortably. Kaitano Temba seemed pleased with the way his team controlled possession towards the end of the game, but they created little chances and he admitted that the better side won.

"Credit to Gor, they deserved to win today. We did well but this is a score line we can overturn," he said.

Should they finish the job in Pretoria, Gor will be among the 16 teams that will be drawn into four groups of four teams to play on a home-and-away round-robin basis, with the winners and runners-up in each group advancing