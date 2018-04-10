Nigeria: Dangote Group Commences Construction of Longest Concrete Road Project in Nigeria

Lokoja — The Dangote Group has commenced Nigeria's longest rigid pavement on the Obajana-Kabba road project in Kogi State.

The Managing Director of AG-Dangote Construction Company, Mr. Ashif Juma, in a statement issued in Lokoja yesterday, said the project would be completed as planned.

Juma said so far, 33 kilometers of the earthworks and 23 kilometers concrete pavement had been accomplished, even as he promised: "We will deliver the project by December this year."

According to him, the 44 -kilometers Obajana- Kabba road is said to be the longest concrete road project ever constructed in Nigeria, adding that it is one of the country's roads that links the North and the South.