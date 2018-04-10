9 April 2018

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique and Seychelles Interested in Cooperating

Tagged:

Related Topics

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and the Seychelles on Friday expressed an interest in signing a general agreement on bilateral cooperation.

This was expressed at the end of an audience in Maputo granted by Mozambican Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco to Barry Faure, the Secretary of State in the Seychelles Department of Foreign Affairs.

“We have identified a step forward which is the establishment of a general agreement on bilateral cooperation between the two countries”, said Pacheco. “We will do everything to ensure that this agreement is signed as soon as possible”.

He added that there is already agreement on the suppression of entry visas between the two countries.

Pacheco said that Mozambique and Seychelles are interested in cooperating in transport and communications, and in mineral resources and energy.

“They generate energy from diesel, which is not a clean source of power”, explained Pacheco. “But with natural gas they could guarantee sustainability”.

Seychelles was thus interested in obtaining enough gas from Mozambique to generate 75 megawatts of electricity. Pacheco said the two countries would investigate means of making this a reality.

Faure said he had reviewed bilateral relations with Pacheco. “We discussed our relations, and how we are going to strengthen them”, he said.

Mozambique

Transport Minister Wants More Metrobus Services

Mozambican Transport Minister Carlos Mesquita on Monday declared himself satisfied at the services offered by the… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.