Mozambique and Seychelles Interested in Cooperating

Maputo — The governments of Mozambique and the Seychelles on Friday expressed an interest in signing a general agreement on bilateral cooperation.

This was expressed at the end of an audience in Maputo granted by Mozambican Foreign Minister Jose Pacheco to Barry Faure, the Secretary of State in the Seychelles Department of Foreign Affairs.

“We have identified a step forward which is the establishment of a general agreement on bilateral cooperation between the two countries”, said Pacheco. “We will do everything to ensure that this agreement is signed as soon as possible”.

He added that there is already agreement on the suppression of entry visas between the two countries.

Pacheco said that Mozambique and Seychelles are interested in cooperating in transport and communications, and in mineral resources and energy.

“They generate energy from diesel, which is not a clean source of power”, explained Pacheco. “But with natural gas they could guarantee sustainability”.

Seychelles was thus interested in obtaining enough gas from Mozambique to generate 75 megawatts of electricity. Pacheco said the two countries would investigate means of making this a reality.

Faure said he had reviewed bilateral relations with Pacheco. “We discussed our relations, and how we are going to strengthen them”, he said.