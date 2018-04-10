9 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Minister Calls for Joining Polio Immunisation Campaign

Gabela — Parents and guardians have been urged to take their children to the vaccination posts to ensure that they get polio, measles and rubella immunisation.

The appeal was launched Monday by the Health minister, Silvia Lutucuta.

The minister made the appeal Monday in Gabela city, coastal Cuanza Sul province, at the opening ceremony of the national campaign.

The official said that the initiative is intended to improve the health condition of people through routine vaccination of children.

"A vaccinated child has better health, so everyone should take his or her children to the vaccination posts," she said.

Religious institutions, chieftains, civil society and others have also been asked to contribute to the free-vaccination awareness campaign.

According to the UN representative to Angola, Paolo Baladelli, every child is entitled to health, to ensure their wellbeing.

An estimated 13 million children may be vaccinated against measles and Rubella, while 4.9 million others against poliomyelitis.

The opening ceremony of campaign was attended by minister of Mass Media João Melo.

UNICEF, WHO representatives, members of provincial government and guests, also attended the ceremony.

