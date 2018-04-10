Kenya: Kinja Chases Medal in Cycling Competition

After the disappointment of losing out on the gold in Monday's women's 10,000 metres final, Kenya will continue hunting for medals on Tuesday, the country's busiest day yet at these games.

Kenyans will be in action in shooting, athletics, bowling and badminton with campaigns also being launched in cycling, swimming (para), badminton and table tennis.

Team Kenya suffered a major blow last night when Winnie Chebet tripped and kissed goodbye to her hopes of clinching the 1,500 metres title.

Not even an appeal from Kenya's head of delegation here, Barnabas Korir, who deemed Chebet to have been tripped, bore fruit.

Kenya will now be down to two runners - Mary Wangari, Beatrice Chepkoech - when the final is run from 3.05pm, Kenyan time.

Veteran David Kinja, competing in his fifth Commonwealth Games, will also be in action in the cycling individual time trial that will be held at the Currumbin Beachfront from 10am local time (3am Kenyan time). Gurupreet Dhanjal and Gulraaj Sehmi will feature in the men's 50m rifle prone competition at the Belmont Shooting Centre.

Korir was unsettled ruing the absence of top Kenyan runners from these games as Uganda struck its second gold on the track.

The Kenyan chef de mission will hope that fortunes change in Tuesday's programme where Kinja, Mary Wangari and Beatrice Chepkoech should be good bets to medal.

"We need to take these (Commonwealth Games) championships seriously," Korir said after last night's women's 10,000m run won by Uganda's Stella Chesang.

"Athletes should try and focus on the Commonwealth Games just like any major championships. These are not small games," he said, referring to the tradition by many top athletes to skip the Commonwealth action.

TUESDAY'S PRORGAME

Shooting: From 9am (2am Kenyan time): Men's 50m rifle prone: Gurupreet Dhanjal, Gulraaj Sehmi;

Lawn Bowls: om 9.01am (2.01am Kenyan time): Men's singles, Section A, Round 3: Cephas Kimwaki vs Shannon McIlroy (New Zealand); 12pm (5am, Kenyan time): Cephas Kimwaki vs Arun Kumar (Fiji);

Badminton: 9.35am (2.35am Kenyan time): Women's singles round of 64: Mercy Joseph (Kenya) vs Allisen Camille (Seychelles); 11:20am (2.20am): Men's singles round of 64: Tobi Adeoye (Falkland Island vs Victor Odera Munga; 18.15pm (10.15am Kenyan time): Mixed doubles round of 64: Kenys vs Scotland;

Cycling: 10am (3am Kenyan time): Men's individual time trial: David Kinja

Athletics: From 10.05am (3.05am Kenyan time): Decathlon: Gilbert Koech; 10.30am (3.30am Kenyan time):

Men's 800m round one: Wycliffe Kinyamal, Cornelius Tuwei, Jonathan Kitilit; From 11:30am (4.30am Kenyan time):

Men's long jump qualifying: Bethwell Lagat; 11:15am (4.15am Kenyan time): 400m hurdles, round 1: William Mbevi Mutunga, Nicholas Bett; 11:58am (4.58am Kenyan time):

Women's 400m round 1: Maureen Jelagat; From 12.20pm (5.20am Kenyan time):

Women's 200m round 1: Gladys Musyoki, Millicent Ndoro, Joan Cherono; 13.19pm (6.19am, Kenyan time):

Men's 200m round one: Mark Otieno, Mike Mokamba, Peter Mwai; 20.40pm (13.40pm Kenyan time):

Women's hammer throw final: Lucy Omondi; 21.16pm (14.16pm Kenyan time): Women's 400m semi-finals: Veronica Mutua, Maximila Imali, Gladys Musyoki; 22.04pm (15.04pm Kenyan time):

Women's 1,500m final: Mary Wangari, Beatrice Chepkoech.

Boxing: 13:32pm (6.32am): Men's 46-49kg quarter-final: Shaffi Hassan vs Juma Miiro (Uganda),

Squash: From 13:15 pm (6.13am Kenyan time): Mixed doubles Pool C: Hardeep Reel/ Khaaliqa Nimji vs Tesni Evans/Peter Creed (Wales);

Swimming: 11.05 (4.05am): Women's S8, 50m freestyle: Anne Wacuka;

Table Tennis: 12:10pm (5.10am Kenyan time): Women's singles group 2: Sejal Thakkar vs Elodie Ho Wan Kau (Mauritius); 17.10pm (10.10am Kenyan time): Brian Mutua vs Kristian Doughty; 18.30pm (10.30am Kenyan time):

Women's singles group 2: Stephanie Qwea (Vanuatu) vs Sejal Thakker; 19.50pm (12.50pm Kenyan time): Muhammad Rameez (Pakistan) vs Brian Ndunda.