9 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola, Cuba Strengthen Cooperation in Defense

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, chaired by the Minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira "Kianda", is on a visit to Havana city, Cuba, on Monday in the framework of existing cooperation relations.

According to a press note that reached Angop, the visit is going to end on April 12, and is a result of the invitation made by the Cuban Defense Minister, Leopoldo Cintra Frias "Polo", and aims to analyze cooperation in this area, between the two countries.

The Angolan delegation is made up of Generals and seniors officers and senior officials of the Ministry of National Defense and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

Angola and Cuba have, since 1976, a General Cooperation Agreement that made possible the establishment of a bilateral commission. They cooperate, among other areas, in education and health.

Angola

Angola Gets U.S.$500 Million From HSBC Account in London

Angola has recouped the USD 500 million illegally transferred from the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA) to HSBC… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.