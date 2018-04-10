Angola, Cuba Strengthen Cooperation in Defense

Luanda — An Angolan delegation, chaired by the Minister of National Defense, Salviano de Jesus Sequeira "Kianda", is on a visit to Havana city, Cuba, on Monday in the framework of existing cooperation relations.

According to a press note that reached Angop, the visit is going to end on April 12, and is a result of the invitation made by the Cuban Defense Minister, Leopoldo Cintra Frias "Polo", and aims to analyze cooperation in this area, between the two countries.

The Angolan delegation is made up of Generals and seniors officers and senior officials of the Ministry of National Defense and the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

Angola and Cuba have, since 1976, a General Cooperation Agreement that made possible the establishment of a bilateral commission. They cooperate, among other areas, in education and health.