Angola: Repairing Works of Mbanza Kongo / Lukunga Road Suspended

Mbanza Kongo — The rehabilitation work on 111 kilometers of the 120 national road linking the town of Mbanza Kongo (Zaire) and the town of Lukunga, Uige province, started at the end of 2014, was suspended on Monday for correction of the base solution and the wear layer.

The suspension decision was the result of a visit to the area by the Minister of Construction and Public Works, Manuel Tavares de Almeida, on Monday.

The physical execution of this work is estimated at 75 percent, and the gravel pavement coated with glue has been applied in 20 kilometers.

According to the minister, who was speaking to the press at the end of the visit, the solution initially planned, from glue-coated gravel or double surface treatment / TSD) will be corrected in order to guarantee the durability of this route.

"All the heavy traffic that will leave Uíge to the border posts of Luvo and Nóqui, province of Zaire, will be able to pass through here, hence the solution adopted, initially, not be viable to support this demand," explained the official.

He added that the Angolan Engineering Laboratory (LEA) will work with the Angola Roads Institute (INEA) to find an economical solution that is capable of guaranteeing greater road durability.