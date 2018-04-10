Angola: Vaccination Drive to Target 13 Million Children

Luanda — Thirteen million children are being vaccinated against measles, rubella and poliomyelitis across the country, during a campaign started Monday, Angop has learnt from official sources.

Children up to five years will be immunised against measles and rubella, while those aged from nine months to fourteen years will be vaccinated against polio.

The Ministry of Health has created 5,935 teams to ensure the success of the campaign.

Luanda tops the list, mostly in Viana municipality - about 1 million children.

The last vaccination campaign against measles took place in 2014 and targeted children aged between six months and less than nine years.

Angola has been a polio-free nation since 2012.