9 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Vaccination Drive to Target 13 Million Children

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Thirteen million children are being vaccinated against measles, rubella and poliomyelitis across the country, during a campaign started Monday, Angop has learnt from official sources.

Children up to five years will be immunised against measles and rubella, while those aged from nine months to fourteen years will be vaccinated against polio.

The Ministry of Health has created 5,935 teams to ensure the success of the campaign.

Luanda tops the list, mostly in Viana municipality - about 1 million children.

The last vaccination campaign against measles took place in 2014 and targeted children aged between six months and less than nine years.

Angola has been a polio-free nation since 2012.

Angola

Angola Gets U.S.$500 Million From HSBC Account in London

Angola has recouped the USD 500 million illegally transferred from the National Reserve Bank of Angola (BNA) to HSBC… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.