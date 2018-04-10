Angola: Industry and Agriculture Sign Memorandum of Understanding

Luanda — The Ministries of Industry and Agriculture are signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Tuesday in Luanda, under the Program for the Promotion of Rural Industry (PROFIR).

In this memorandum, representing both Ministries, the Angolan Institute of Industrial Development (IDIA), by Industry, and the Institute of Agrarian Development (IDA), for Agriculture, will be the signing Parties.

According to a statement from the Institution, the Memorandum expresses the interest of the Angolan Government in diversifying and makes stronger the fabric of local industry by promoting entrepreneurs able to value local potential and raw materials and boost economic growth.

Among other objectives, the agreement aims to contribute to the promotion of rural industry through the emergence of micro and small industrial enterprises for processing agricultural products, in close coordination with local peasants and farmers, at the level of communes and municipalities, in conjunction with other programs of the Government.