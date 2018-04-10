Angola: Luanda's Teachers Halt Classes On Eve of Tests

Luanda — Teachers from public schools in Luanda have stopped classes on Monday to complete the third phase of the general strike called by the Angolan National Teachers' Union (Sinprof) until April 27.

In several non-university institutions, the scene was one of revolt and concern, with open rooms, students in the corridors and teachers with their arms folded, on the eve of the final tests of the first semester. The start of the tests is scheduled for 23 April.

Since early Monday morning, several posters have been displayed by the teachers, who say they are firm in the decision to stop classes in the next 17 days.

Sinprof convened the third phase of the strike (the second was in 2017), as it considered the Government's lack of will and sensitivity to solve the essential problems of the class.

Among the main complaints are the non-approval of the new status of the teaching career, the updating of categories of teachers in service and the non-transition of teachers from the probative regime to the permanent contract.

It points out that the Government "has given solutions" to some of the submitted concerns since 2013.

Since 2013, Sinprof has called for the approval of the new Teaching Career Statute and the process of upgrading the category of teachers. It asks the Government to first update the category of teachers and only then admit new teachers.