Uganda: Chesang Makes History With 2nd Gold for Uganda

Photo: YouTube Screenshot

Stella Chesang and Mercyline Chelangat on the winner's podium.

Gold Coast, Australia — Stella Chesang joined the list of Ugandan Commonwealth Games champions by winning the 10,000m final emphatically at the Gold Coast event on Monday.

She becomes only the second ever Uganda champion in the women's events after Dorcus Inzikuru, winner of the steeplechase in Melbourne in 2006.

Chesang, 21, a former world mountain running champion, beat off a still challenge from Kenyan Stacy Ndiwa who settled for second position. She took the race in 31:45.30, with the Kenyan challenger coming in at 31:46.36 in a personal best.

Ugandan youngster Mercyline Chelangat,20, capped a fine performance by Uganda by grabbing the bronze medal.

Just a day earlier, Joshua Cheptegei set the pace for the Ugandans on day one of athletics by winning the men's 5000m final.

"I want to congratulate Stella Chesang for winning Gold in the Women's 10,000m finals at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. You have done your country proud!," Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni said in a tweet soon after.

Uganda's history at Commonwealth games

Medal Name Games Sport Event

Gold George Oywello 1962 Perth Boxing Heavyweight

Gold James Odwori 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Flyweight

Gold Mohamed Muruli 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Light Welterweight

Gold Benson Masanda 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Heavyweight

Gold Mohamed Muruli 1974 Christchurch Boxing Welterweight

Gold Ayub Kalule 1974 Christchurch Boxing Lightweight

Gold Justin Juuko 1990 Auckland Boxing Light Flyweight (- 48 kg)

Gold Godfrey Nyakana 1990 Auckland Boxing Lightweight (- 60 kg)

Gold Dorcus Inzikuru 2006 Melbourne Athletics 3000m Steeplechase

Gold Boniface Kiprop 2006 Melbourne Athletics 10,000 metres

Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 5,000 metres

Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2010 Delhi Athletics 10,000 metres

Gold Moses Ndiema Kipsiro 2014 Glasgow Athletics 10,000 metres

Silver Patrick Etolu 1954 Vancouver Athletics High Jump

Silver Thomas Kawere 1958 Cardiff Boxing Welterweight

Silver Kesi Odongo 1962 Perth Boxing Lightweight

Silver Leo Rwabwogo 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Flyweight

Silver Deogratias Musoke 1970 Edinburgh Boxing Featherweight

Silver William Koskei 1970 Edinburgh Athletics 400 metres hurdles

Silver Silver Ayoo 1974 Christchurch Athletics 400 metres

Silver James Odwori 1974 Christchurch Boxing Light Flyweight

Silver Ali Rojo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Bantamweight

Silver Shadrack Odhiambo 1974 Christchurch Boxing Featherweight

Silver Ruth Kyalisima 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles

Silver Peter Rwamuhanda 1982 Brisbane Athletics 400m Hurdles

Silver Victor Byarugaba 1982 Brisbane Boxing Light Middleweight

Silver Joseph Lubega 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Heavyweight

Silver Mohamed Kayongo 2002 Manchester Boxing Light Welterweight

Uganda medals Commonwealth games

Games Gold Silver Bronze Total Rank

1954 Vancouver 0 1 0 1 14

1958 Cardiff 0 1 0 1 17

1962 Perth 1 1 4 6 11

1966 Kingston 0 0 1 1 19

1970 Edinburgh 3 3 1 7 9

1974 Christchurch 2 4 3 9 10

1982 Brisbane 0 3 0 3 18

1990 Auckland 2 0 2 4 11

1994 Victoria 0 0 2 2 24

1998 Kuala Lumpur 0 0 1 1 32

2002 Manchester 0 2 0 2 30

2006 Melbourne 2 0 1 3 15

2010 Delhi 2 0 0 2 18

2014 Glasgow 1 0 4 5 18

Total 13 15 21 49 18