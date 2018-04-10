Angola: Police Detain Chinese, Angolans Accused of Casino Murder

Luanda — The National Police detained three Chinese and eight Angolans suspected of involvement in a homicide following acts of physical aggression against five people inside a casino last Friday in Luanda.

The murders occurred inside the casino, in the municipality of Belas, after a dispute in the wake of the games, with the death victim being a citizen from the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Other DRC 's citizen and three Angolans also suffered serious injuries. According to the director of the Office of Institutional Communication and Press of the provincial delegation of the Interior Ministry, Intendant Mateus Rodrigues, the three Chinese are the owners of the gambling house and the eight Angolans are members of the local security corps.

According to the source, the victims were initially tied and subjected to a torture session at night.

The casino in the municipality of Belas is a place where customers can play in slot machines, roulette, blackjack, poker and other gambling.

The Gambling are mathematically studied so that winning odds favor or attract customers to continue for several hours.