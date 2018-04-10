9 April 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Economic Diplomacy a Priority - Official

Luanda — Foreign Affairs Ministry is committed to the implementation of an economic diplomacy to attract more foreign investment into the country, said the Secretary of State for the sector.

Teté António announced this Monday in Luanda while addressing the methodological seminar on administration and finance, going from 9 to 14 this month.

The event is intended to provide the public servants with up-to-date tools for better technical and professional performance.

In his speech, the secretary said that Ministry is tasked with contributing to the recovery and development of the national economy, for the social well-being of the Angolan people.

He also said that the sector has the task of strengthening the participation of the country in international relations, in bilateral, multilateral and regional domains, with particular emphasis on the African continent.

He considered the training from the point of view of human, financial and technological resources, as crucial.

The seminar gathers financial attaches and administrators.

