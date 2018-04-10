The construction of the Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority (ZERA) head office over the next 18 months will create 200 jobs directly and indirectly, Energy and Power Development Minister Ambassador Simon Khaya Moyo has said.

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony for the project in Harare yesterday, Minister Khaya Moyo said the $13 million investment has come at a time when the new dispensation was creating jobs.

"I am pleased to say that this project is coming at a time when the new dispensation is achieving its target of creating jobs and more jobs for the people," he said.

"Such a project serves as an investor confidence booster to all potential investors in the energy sector and beyond.

"This office will serve as a model of green building, encompassing energy efficiency and deployment of renewable energy.

"It will have a solar Photovoltaic (PV) rooftop that will generate power for lighting, office operations, refrigeration and powering computer appliances."

Minister Khaya Moyo said his ministry was in the process of promulgating the net metering regulations, which will enable excess power from rooftop solar PVs to be used to reduce consumer bills and provide energy security at consumer level.

He said the redeployment of the excess power will also have a long-term impact as it will reduce transmission and distribution losses and replace expensive standby diesel generators.

Minister Khaya Moyo said ZERA approved 17 suppliers to provide consumer supplied pre-paid meters at national level as part of broad measures to clear backlog.

"The 17 suppliers will work closely with ZETDC to expedite the clearing of electricity connections," he said.

"ZERA's new offices will be having a laboratory, which will be used to analyse quality of petroleum products.

"Government introduced diesel 50 in February 2018 and retailers have responded well by adjusting their fuel prices accordingly within acceptable range as guided by ZERA from time to time."

Zera chief executive Engineer Gloria Magombo said work on the construction of the building commenced in 2015 when they held an architectural design competition for the new office building through the Institute of Architects.

"The construction consists of a two storey building, which will be capable of housing the current ZERA staff of 60 and has a provision for expansion to cater for an increase in staff compliment from 60 to 90."