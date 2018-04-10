9 April 2018

Central Africa: Gulf of Guinea Security - Consultations On Common Strategies

By Eulalia Amabo

Prime Minister, Philemon Yang and the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Florentine Adenike in an audience on April 6 discussed a unified revitalisation process.

Piracy in the Gulf of Guinea is a serious impediment to development within countries in the sub region. As part of measures to finding lasting solutions, the Prime Minister, Head of Government, Philemon Yang and the Executive Secretary of the Gulf of Guinea Commission, Florentine Adenike Ukonga in an audience on April 6, 2018 talked on directed strategies to be adopted within the affected countries. Speaking after the audience, Florentine Adenike Ukonga said the meeting was to exchange with the Prime Minister on the revitalisation of the Gulf of Guinea Commission given that Cameroon was represented in the last summit held in Abuja. « It was even the Cameroonian delegation that proposed that we should go and sensitise the Presidents of our member States on the revitalisation process in the Gulf of Guinea and that is exactly what we are doing. The revitalisation process entails our plan to actively involve member countries in finding solutions to the maritime problems in the region, » she stated. The Nigerian diplomat condemned several issues happening within the area that negatively affect development in the Gulf of Guinea which needs to be tackled together. « We have sea crimes, illegal fishing, drug and human trafficking, immigration, and degradation of the environment which are severe issues affecting the region. We therefore want to implicate member States in the revitalisation process. We do not want it to be decisions taken only by the Gulf of Guinea Commission. Our plan is to use the successes of other countries towards handling these challenges. For example, if we see a country succeeding in the fight against pollution, we simply walk up to them and ask them what their strategies are and we exchange with member countries to adopt same method, » she said.

