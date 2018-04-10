Cameroon: South West - Limbe Celebrates 160 Years, FESTAC

The twin event that runs from April 7-14, 2018 at the Limbe Community Field was presided at by Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombe, Minister of Arts and Culture.

The city of Victoria, now Limbe, marked its 160 years of existence on Saturday April 7, 2018. The event at the Limbe Community Field was merged with the 5th edition of the Limbe Festival of Arts and Culture (FESTAC). From April 7-14, 2018, arts and culture from all parts of Cameroon and beyond will be celebrated at the Limbe Community Field.

The Government Delegate to the Limbe City Council and Chairperson of FESTAC Steering Committee, Motanga Andrew Monjimba paid tributes to Reverend Alfred Saker who founded Victoria in 1858 and the Baptist Church which he represented. On the economic sustainability of Limbe, he traced its groundwork to companies like R & W King, Printannia, and UAC.

Memories of all those who contributed in forging a strong Victoria/Limbe was nodded. Ms Donna Forbin, a poet, in a 10 minutes poem entertained the population on the history of the town before the coming of the white man, how it was founded, and its people right up to present date.

Beginning from last Saturday April 7, the eight days at Limbe FESTAC will see different tribal groups display their rich cultural heritage. "As we celebrated our cultural diversity and intergration, and our peaceful living together, we want to emphasis on the virtue of tolerance.

We are bound to live together and accepting our diversity and the differences in culture, which is one of the fundamental keys of living together peacefully," Motanga Andrew told the population.

He indicated to all the cultural groups that indigenous arts and culture offer authenticity because they are unique expressions, representing tradition and heritage of a people.

While opening the event, Prof. Narcisse Mouelle Kombei, Minister of Arts and Culture acknowledged the hospitality of the indigenous people of Limbe to have allowed people from other divisions, regions and countries to settle and live peacefully on their land. He pointed out that the city of Limbe has enormous potentials to become a great cultural and tourists destination. He promised his ministry's availability to foster this dream.

Earlier, guests at the Limbe Community Field were thrilled to a cultural caravan that was made up of more than 45 cultural dance groups from the South West, North West, West, Littoral, Centre Regions etc. Countries like Nigeria, Benin, Togo were also in the parade.

Dressed in their traditional regalia, they sang songs in their native languages and danced to their ancestral rhythms. Marching and dancing from Mile 1 to the Limbe Community Field, they carried messages such as "Unity is Gold", "Join Us Celebrate Friendship and Our Living Together", "No To Human Trafficking and Brain Drain."