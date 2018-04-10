10 April 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Diplomacy - United States, Tunisian Ambassadors Received

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eulalia Amabo

External Relations Minister, Lejeune Mbella Mbella in separate audiences had talks on the state of bilateral cooperation between Cameroon and the two countries concerned.

The Ambassadors of the United States and Tunisia have been received in different audiences by the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella. Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin of the United States was received on April 6, 2018 while Tunisian Chief of Mission, Jalel Snoussi, was granted audience on April 05, 2018. Both diplomats discussed with Minister Lejeune Mbella Mbella on the actual state of affairs concerning bilateral collaboration and priority areas of intervention.

Ambassador Peter Henry Barlerin said general issues on cooperation ties between Cameroon and the United States and Cameroon came under focus. « We visited the state of cooperation and we are very happy on the way things are advancing. Our discussions centred on security, humanitarian actions and health, » he stated.

Appreciating cooperation ties between Cameroon and Tunisia, Jalel Snoussi said both countries will keep collaborating for their common good. He equally expressed hope on continuous and diversified bilateral cooperation.

Read the original article on Cameroon Tribune.

