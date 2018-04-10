Cameroon: News Bulletin Highlights Presidential Activities

"Le temps des realisations" of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic zooms in on the January-March 2018 evolutions in State affairs likewise the activities of the First Lady.

Those who missed out on the activities of the Head of State and the First Lady in the first three months of 2018 or have the desire to revisit them can now do so at their convenience.

All what President Paul Biya and wife Chantal Biya did from January-March 2018, have been carefully packaged and published in a bilingual news bulletin, "Le temps des realisations" of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic.

The 52-page and all-coloured publication zooms in on the January-March, 2018 evolutions in State affairs, appearances and pronouncements of the Head of State likewise the activities of the First Lady.

The well-illustrated and easy-to-peruse document has a multi-coloured front page which begins with the Head of State's instructions to the Government during the March 15 Council of Minister's Meeting at the State House following the March 2, 2018 Cabinet Reshuffle.

The First Lady's remarkable presence and active participation at the 33rd International Women's Day as well as the entry of the Constitutional Council into Cameroon's democracy equally catch the attention of readers in the news bulletin.

Although being a traditional publication (48th edition thus far), the novelty in the January-March, 2018, "Le temps des realisations" is visibly the advent of a new Publisher - Samuel Mvondo Ayolo, the Minister, Director of the Civil Cabinet of the Presidency of the Republic. In an editorial captioned, "Let's remain lucid, let's still make the right choice," the Publisher hammers on 2018 and its elections.

Paraphrasing President Paul Biya who said in his end-of-year state of the nation's address on December 31, 2017 that "2018 will be an important election year," Minister Samuel Mvondo Ayolo underlined that "for the first time since the advent of political pluralism in 1990, the electoral calendar has never aligned so many political appointments." He cited the just-ended Senatorial election and upcoming ones like Municipal, Legislative and Presidential.

Qualifying President Paul Biya as a Statesman of exceptional qualities, the wise guardian of the values of peace and security, the Publisher of "Le temps des realisations" observes that "Wisdom, foresight, lucidity and relevance in the vision and solutions provided characterise President Paul Biya's actions since his ascension to the highest office. Reason why the Minister noted, "We can readily understand why Cameroonians of all categories, in the cities and countryside, continue to call on him to stand again as candidate for the next presidential election."

He holds that a vast majority of them see in President Paul Biya a trump card and "are therefore unanimous and ready to renew their confidence in him through the ballot box."

Besides reporting (in text and photos) the high-level meetings the Head of State held with national and international dignitaries in the first three months of 2018, "Le temps des realisations" also carries decrees and other decisions of President Paul Biya that in one way or the other advanced socio-economic and political development in the country, not leaving out diplomacy with bilateral and multilateral partners.

