Cameroon: Parliamentary Grants - Hon. Monjowa Lifaka Hands Cash, Farm Tools

The Fako West MP delivered the gifts at the Bonakanda community field on April 5, 2018.

Some 3,000 inhabitants of the Bonavada area in Buea Sub-Division (Fako Division) were happy recipients of farm tools, trolleys, maize seeds and cash recently. The area comprises of three Sub-Sections of the Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM) under Fako III, Buea.

The donation, destined to the 13 villages of Bonavada area, came from Honourable Emilia Monjowa Lifaka, member of the Cameroon National Assembly (MP) from the Fako West constituency and Vice Speaker of the House who doubles as the Chairperson of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) international.

Hon. Monjowa Lifaka delivered the gifts 5 April 2018, at the Bonakanda field during a ceremony attended by hundreds of devotees of the ruling Cameroon Peoples Democratic Movement (CPDM). Among the attendees were Fako III Section President, David Mafany Namange, and the women's wing President, Dr. Hannah Etonde Mbua.

The gifts included a cash donation of FCFA 2,000,000 (two million) for development needs including water pipes for Bonakanda and other areas. Other accompanying donations comprised of wheelbarrows, insecticide spraying cans, water cans, maize seeds and farm trolleys.

On handing over the gifts at the Bonakanda field amid the crowd, Monjowa Lifaka urged her electorate to use them judiciously. Recalling the current troubles haunting parts of Anglophone Cameroon, the MP reminded her Bonavada electorate of the oneness of Cameroon and called for unreserved respect of State institutions.

In response to some worries raised by the youth of Bonavada including unemployment, the MP explained that it was a universal plague but that, as leaders, they were providing solutions steadily one by one with the collaboration of the youth themselves.

The benefactor urged the people of Bonavada area to be law abiding and to intensify farming so as to avert hunger and deter anger as another way to cultivate peace. She reminded her electorate of the awaited presidential elections urging them to renew energy in paddling the CPDM party boat that guarantees peace.

In their welcome speeches, the local CPDM party officials praised Honourable Monjowa Lifaka for previously assisting the area with pit latrines for schools, water supply, scholarships and employment of their youth. The MP is currently sponsoring many girls of her constituency in vocational training notably in the Buea-based COIC technical training centre.