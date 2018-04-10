Cameroon-African Union - Three Cooperation Agreements Signed

The hosting agreements give Cameroon the legality over the seats of three complementary institutions of the Pan-African organisation.

Cameroon and the African Union have signed three cooperation agreements which give hosting and supervisory rights to the government of the country.

Penned on April 5, 2018, the Minister of External Relations, Lejeune Mbella Mbella signed on behalf of Cameroon and the African Union Commissioner for Human Resources, Science and Technology, Prof. Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor inked for her outfit.

The three accords signed border on the establishment of the Rectorate of the Pan-African University, establishment of the Headquaters of the African Union Monetary Fund (AMF) and the establishment of the Headquaters of the African Union Sports Council (ACSU).

Officially signing the documents, Minister Mbella Mbella said the accord should be interpreted as a sign of the common desire of both parties to strengthen collaboration ties through African Union institutions by creating the best possible conditions for carrying out their activties within the country in compliance with domestic laws and the regulations of the Pan-African organisation.

« Through these agreements, Cameroon once more demonstrates its firm and unwavering commitment to the African integration endeavours, by hosting in its territory the seats of three complementary institutions of the Pan-African organisation. The actions taken today do contribute to the strengthening of institutional architecture as part of carrying out the organisation's activities in the field of support for the economic, social and cultural development of its member States, » he stated.

For Prof. Sarah Mbi Enow Anyang Agbor, the agreements give Cameroon the hosting rights and legalises its supervision over these institutions. To her, these establishments cannot operate in a country without the neccesasry legal documentation and procedures.

Cameroon has always adhered to the ideologies of the African Union with the adoption and ratification of the Constitutive Act in 2002. Two Cameroonians, (Nzo Ekah Ngaki and Aurélien William Eteki Mboumoua) have been Secretaries General of the Organisation of African Union now African Union.