10 April 2018

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Commonwealth Games - Meukeugni Wins First Medal

By Elizabeth Mosima

The 27-year-old athlete won bronze in the women's 90kgs weightlifting competition yesterday, April 9, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

Cameroon's Clémentine Mekeugni Noumbissi has brought a gleam of hope to Cameroon at the ongoing 21st edition of the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia. The 27-year-old athlete won bronze in the women's 90kgs weightlifting competition yesterday, April 9, 2018 in Gold Coast, Australia.

With a performance of 101kgs in the snatch, 125kgs in the Clean and Jerk and a total of 226kgs she wins a bronze medal. She comes after Fiji Island's Eileen Cikamatana and Australia's Kaity Fassina. The success of Clémentine Meukeugni will help boost the performance of the other athletes who are yet to win medals for the country.

In boxing, Clotilde Essiane (75kgs) lost her boxing bout. She could not stand the punches of Canada's Tammara Thibeault and was eliminated from the competition. Cameroonian athletes go back to the arena today April 10, 2018 in three disciplines notably athletics, boxing and badminton.

In athletics, Irene Bell and Abessolo Bivina will compete in the 200m race at 12:30 p.m. In the women's 57kgs boxing competition, Christelle Ndiang will fight with Australia's Skye Nicolson. In the men's 91kgs category Ndzie Tchoyi will face New Zealand's David Nyika at 3:32 p.m.

In the men's +91kgs category Arsene Fokou will challenge Keddy Agnes from Seychelles at 8:32 p.m. In badminton, Cameroon's Antoine Owona Ndimako will face Naim Mohammed at 1:40 p.m. while Stella Ngadui will face Nigeria's Rachael Darragh.

However, efforts are being made by the officials of team Cameroon in Australia to ensure that Cameroonian athletes bag home more medals in the competition as the performance from the beginning has not been encouraging. On the overall classification table Cameroon as at press time was occupying the 27th rank.

