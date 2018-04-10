After a one year break, organisers of the highly patronized events of Malawi Achievers Awards SA (MAASA) chapter have announced that the event is back this year in South Africa and on top of awarding people; they will also promote Malawi self-realization campaign of Buy Malawi.

According to the Gift Chilonga, Marketing Director for MAASA, the event will be hosted in either Johannesburg or Pretoria and will extend invitations to Malawian businesses wishing to have presence in South Africa during the event.

"Last time's event was great but this will one will be greater because we have taken further steps in promoting Malawi. We will, on top of awarding people give platform to local businesses for the Buy Malawi campaign. Everything has been projected to be more of proudly Malawian. We have already identified different orgnisations and individuals from Malawi to be part of the event," explained Chilonga.

He also announced that extra awards have been added to the event.

"We have added three awards that will go directly to people living in Malawi who will be invited to attend. We also want to appreciate the efforts of our brothers and sisters living in Malawi. This will also be an opportunity for them to meet their counterparts," he said.

Last year's winners for MAASA included Prophet Shepherd Bushiri for Humanitarian, Black Pather movie actress Connie Chiumia for Woman of Substance, actor Eugine Khumbanyiwa, Gemini Major for Rising Star, John Maduka in Sports, Dr Mark Winter for Academics and Erick Paliani in entertainment.

The event was spiced up by Zimbabwe's Buffalo Souldier, Nigerian's DJ Waxxy, South Africa's Gemini Major, Malawi's Tay Grin, Fredokiss, Nes Nes and Janta.

The organisers confirmed to Nyasa Times that this year, they plan to bring a good number of Malawi artists who will fly to the event and spice up the night.

The annual event, which is similar to Malawi Achievers Awards UK run by the Malawi Assocition Uk, will take place in July on a date and venue yet to be announced.

In UK Malawi Association UK chairperson Hannington Gondwe said they they are waiting for stalled handover of the previous committee which is delaying their operations.