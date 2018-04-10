Zimbabwe: Fake Nurses Dupe Job-Seekers

Two women have appeared in court for masquerading as nurses at Zvishavane District Hospital and duping desperate job seekers of over $1 000.

Mercy Chikutuva (26) and Loyce Muswe (35) from Masvingo were remanded in custody by magistrate Mr Archie Wochiunga.

The court heard that the two approached Tendai Mavhima (26), who was looking for employment and told her that they could secure a job for her as a lab assistant at the hospital.

They convinced her to deposit $550 as insurance and uniform fees into an account number that they provided.

They also told her to register for EcoCash since she would be receiving her salary and to buy a smartphone and laptop to keep the hospital's digital files.

When the two women received the money they disappeared resulting in Mavhima reporting them to the police.

The duo also played the same trick on Mavis Musekiwa (20), a student at Bulawayo Polytechnic, whom they duped of $600.

They were later arrested and $355 was recovered.

Mr Stanley Ncube prosecuted.