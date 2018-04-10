Zimbabwe: Streak Saga Rages On

The sledging between Zimbabwe Cricket and head coach Heath Streak appeared to subside yesterday after the association revoked their earlier decision to dismiss the coach before the authorities sent another divorce letter later in the day.

Streak was sacked two weeks ago after he failed in the mission to lead the national team to the World Cup.

The former Zimbabwe skipper and his technical team were given options to tender their resignations or consider themselves fired after the disappointing performance in the last match of the qualifying tournament against United Arab Emirates.

The defeat cost the Chevrons a place at next year's global showpiece in England when they fell by three runs to the Associate nation.

However, the defiant Streak has argued that the whole process, which affected 13 officials, was flawed and has sought legal counsel in his battle to avoid the axe.

Under pressure from Streak's lawyers, the ZC legal representatives Mhishi-Nkomo Legal Practice yesterday wrote to G N Mlotshwa and Legal Practitioners, who are representing Streak, batting coach Lance Klusener and fitness trainer Sean Bell, that they were reconsidering their position.

"We refer to our letter dated 5 April 2018 received at your office on 6th April 2018.

"After extensive consultations with our client on the position of the law, our client has resolved to unreservedly retract all and any communications leading up to the ultimatum to resign and the subsequent dismissals against your clients.

"Kindly note that our client will shortly advise your clients of the way forward," read the letter.

However, ZC letter sent other letters terminating the services of the technical staff.

Streak, who has found many sympathisers fighting in his corner including Member of Parliament Temba Mliswa and former Minister of Sport David Coltart, alleged that he learnt of his fate through WhatsApp messages from ZC managing director Faisal Hasnain.

Streak's lawyers maintained that his dismissal was unlawful.

They stated in their letter to ZC legal representatives that "for the avoidance of doubt, our clients remain employees of ZC, on fixed term contracts, until their agreements are terminated in terms of the labour laws of Zimbabwe.

"It is also open to the parties to agree on mutual termination of the same, or for ZC to simply wait for the said fixed term contracts to run their term."

Streak is currently in India where he has signed a contract with the Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League.

ZC are set to present their position to the Minister of Sport, Arts and Recreation Kazembe Kazembe tomorrow.

ZC chairman Tavengwa Mukuhlani last week said the association was under siege from external forces with their own agenda to replace the current board.

Meanwhile, ZC will today make important announcements that include the preparations for the triangular series involving Pakistan and Australia in June.

ZC head of cricket affairs Givemore Makoni is expected to address the media on the resumption of the Logan Cup tournament and the Pro50 Championship.

Domestic cricket was postponed in December last year in order to pave way for the upgrading of facilities ahead of the World Cup qualifiers which the country hosted last month.

ZC will also give updates on the Women's Africa Cup and the plans for the next academy session.